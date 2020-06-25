|
Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
State Dept: Abbas inconsistent on commitment to non-violence
An annual US State Department report on counter-terrorism published on Wednesday says Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas has failed to consistently maintain a stance regarding non-violence.
“President Mahmoud Abbas has stated in the past a commitment to non-violence, a two-state solution and previous PLO commitments, but he has also made inconsistent statements that appear to contradict and undermine his prior commitments,” the report says.
