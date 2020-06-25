|
Tamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Trump: US will sign security cooperation agreement with Poland
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he expects to sign a security cooperation agreement with Poland.
Speaking during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, who was the first leader to visit the White House since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Trump added that both countries are expected to sign an agreement on the establishment of a nuclear power plant in Poland.
