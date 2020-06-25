Yesha Council head to Trump: Support sovereignty, it is good for Israel

Yesha Council chairman David Elhayani on Wednesday called on US President Donald Trump to support Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley.

"I call on US President Donald Trump, who in his important actions for the State of Israel in recent years, with his administration staff, has proven to be a true friend of Israel, to also support now a sovereignty move that would be good for the State of Israel," said Elhayani.

"The people of Israel have the right to promote the application of Israeli law to Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley, as would be the right thing to do - without a Palestinian state or a construction freeze and isolated settlements. Applying sovereignty is the right move," the Yesha Council chairman added.