News BriefsTamuz 3, 5780 , 25/06/20
Bnei Brak kindergarten shut down after staff member diagnosed with COVID-19
A kindergarten in Bnei Brak was shut down on Wednesday evening after it was discovered that a staff member had contracted coronavirus.
The women in question was not in the vicinity of the kindergarten since the beginning of the week after it became clear that a family member of hers required to go into isolation. The kindergarten staff and students will enter isolation as a preventative measure until next Sunday.
