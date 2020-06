23:35 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Yesha Council to EU: Israel is a sovereign state Read more Responding to a letter signed by over 1,000 EU politicians, Yesha Council condemns EU "meddling" & calls on PM to honor promises. ► ◄ Last Briefs