Yesha Council to Netanyahu: Don't give in to int'l pressure'

The Yesha Council responded to the UN Security Council's condemnation of Israel's proposed move to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.

"This is not the first time the EU has intervened in the affairs of the State of Israel. We remind the Union and its leaders that the State of Israel is a sovereign state that makes its own decisions without the need for interference," it stated.

"We demand that the prime minister fulfill his promises in the last election and apply sovereignty in Judea, Samaria and the Jordan Valley. Mr. Prime Minister, do not give in to international pressure. Do it right - without a building freeze, without creating isolated settlement blocs, and without a Palestinian terrorist state in the heart of our country."