MK Eichler: Don't allow media to prey on haredi public

MK Eichler (UTJ) criticized a number of lockdowns imposed on haredi cities due to high CV-19 infection rates in these areas.

Eichler said it was important not to allow the media make a scapegoat out of the haredi public. He said experience had shown that once areas with high morbidity rates were zoned off and sick individuals transferred to 'Corona Hotels,' it was possible to contain the virus and that there was no need for additional lockdowns.