'Netanyahu, follow in the path of the Rebbi'

A new social media campaign marking the 26th anniversary of the passing of the Lubavitcher Rebbi calls on PM Netanyahu to avoid going ahead with implementation of Trump's 'Deal of the Century.'

The campaign admonishes the Prime Minister to "Not allow for the creation of a Palestinian state, not give up a centimeter of Jewish land, and continue building in every Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria."

It also calls on Netanyahu to follow the path of the Rebbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, who was a proponent of a "Greater Israel" rather than past prime ministers Rabin, Olmert, and Sharon, who advocated giving away parts of Israel in order to make peace with its enemies.