21:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 So Jordan backs the PLO in rejecting Trump 'Deal of the Century' Read more Jordan’s rejection of the Trump Plan could see Trump dealing with Jordan the way he dealt with the PLO’s rejection. Opinion ► ◄ Last Briefs