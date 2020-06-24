Israel's Health Min: 'Hope it's not too late'

Experts in the country's Health Ministry are offering a worst-case scenario according to which within five days of now, the daily infection rate may reach the 1,000 mark.

There are currently approximately 5,500 CV-19 patients nationwide with several dozen in critical condition.

A health export at the Ministry said that the government had made "an honest attempt" at re-opening the economy which had "succeeded in some sectors and failed in others."

She pointed to the school system as an example of a "failed experiment" saying the government had expected small classes with students maintaining social distancing rules to succeed only to see it fail in a big way.