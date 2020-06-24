Jewish group calls for resignation of anti-Semitic student body head

A Jewish rights group at Florida State U. has launched a campaign against Student Senate President Ahmad Omar Daraldik.

According to the group, the student body head has made comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany.

The group says that Daraldik's personal site compares the treatment of Palestinian Arabs in Gaza to Jews in Nazi concentration camps, accuses the IDF of organ harvesting, and alleges that Zionists have learned from Nazi Germany and "perfected genocide."

Despite these allegations, the university's student senate recently voted to continue Daraldik's tenure as president.