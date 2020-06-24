|
Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
'Brazil may not be able to recuperate post-virus'
News sources reported that Brazil is in danger of arriving at a "point of no return" as social distancing measures have failed to be imposed in the country, and a number of other factors such as a densely-packed mostly poor populace continue to wreak havoc in the South American nation.
The country's Health Ministry says it has done everything within its means to limit the crisis, however, spending a total of $2.1 billion to stem the virus.
