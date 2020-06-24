Additional 'Corona Hotels' to open

With a second wave of CV-19 infections and following an assessment by the Defense Ministry today (Wednesday), Defense Minister Benny Gantz has ordered the State to prepare additional 'Corona Hotels' for coronavirus patients and individuals unable to self-quarantine.

In a separate development, the Defense Ministry opened another hotel at the behest of the Home Front Command at Kibbutz Snir intended for families.

The Home Front Command is now running six hotels for virus patients unable to self-isolate at home.