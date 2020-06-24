Radical left activist: tear down statues of Rabin

Radical left Jewish American activist Ariel Gold, who has previously had her picture taken at the Western Wall holding a sign in support of 'Palestine' and assaulted IDF soldiers, voiced her support for having monuments to Israel's leaders - among them leftist prime ministers - taken down.

"FYI I am great with tearing down any statues of Ben Gurion, Theodore Herzl, Menachem Begin, Rabin etc anywhere around the world. Also any statues of Moses anywhere," she tweeted.