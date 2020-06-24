|
19:27
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
NYT poll has Biden ahead by 14%
A poll conducted by the NYT and Siena College has Joe Biden leading President Trump by 14% amongst registered voters.
Pollsters reported that Biden led amongst "non-white" voters and women, and was "making inroads with some Republican-leading groups."
Trump has indicated that polls administered by left-leaning outlets are skewed against him in a propaganda effort to depict him as losing his bid for re-election.
