|
18:52
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Rhode Island to change name following allegations of racism
Multiple news sources reported that Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has issued an executive order to cut in half the name of the smallest state in the union.
The official name of the state is currently "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations."
Alleging connotations to slavery, the governor said she was changing the way her state's name will appear on all official documents and websites.
Last Briefs