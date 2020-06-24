18:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Liberman: Netanyahu living on 'different planet' Head of Yisrael Beytenu Avigdor Liberman attacked PM Netanyahu today. "In a normal reality, we'd get up in the morning and learn that Israel had resolved the issues facing transportation companies, problems facing members of the performing arts sector, the country's social workers and self-employed. In Bibi's world, the haredi parties receive funding, and then come all the others if God so wishes," he quipped. ► ◄ Last Briefs