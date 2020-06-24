18:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Hendel: Shabak surveillance a 'temporary' measure Communications Minister, MK Yoaz Handel, addressed the government decision to reinstate Shabak surveillance of COVID-19 carriers. "The troubling situation requires temporary Shin Bet surveillance. As soon as we have an alternative in the civilian sphere, it can be applied. Until then, we must make sure the virus does not continue to spread..." said Handel in an interview with Kan News. ► ◄ Last Briefs