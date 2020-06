18:02 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 US ambassador to UN: Palestinians must engage in dialogue United States Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, called on the Palestinian Authority to engage in dialogue with her country regarding Trump's 'Deal of the Century'.



"The Palestinian leadership must keep an open mind and work with us to realize Trump's Plan. This is not a binding all or nothing agreement but an open proposal," Craft said during the UN Security Council meeting today. ► ◄ Last Briefs