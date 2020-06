17:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Lapid offers support for sovereignty Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said he supported applying Israeli sovereignty in the Jordan Valley and major settlement blocs. "There should be a broad discussion surrounding this issue - it should not be decided within [Netanyahu's] inner circles," he was quoted as stating, however, in an interview on 103FM. ► ◄ Last Briefs