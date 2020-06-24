India to provide $10 million in funding for UNRWA

Hindustantimes reported that India promised $10 million in aid to UNRWA.

The country's Minister of state for external affairs said UNRWA needed the aid since “sustainability and predictability of funding is imperative for any agency or organization to carry on its mandate without interruption."

The minister said India was a “steadfast supporter of the Palestinian cause" and "provides 250 annual scholarships to Palestinian youth and officials, apart from regular customized training programs, and our current project grant is around $72 million."