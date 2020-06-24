|
Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Pompeo: Israel to decide for itself, only regret is PA's defiance
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it was up to Israel to decide how and when to carry out its plan to apply sovereignty to parts of Judea and Samaria.
Pompeo said his only regret was that the PA had refuted the move outright without coming to the negotiating table. He said he was in the process of discussing the different options with international partners and was hopeful an agreement would be reached in the near future.
