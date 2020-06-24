|
17:29
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20
Twitter censors another Trump post
The Federalist reported that Twitter placed a notice next to another Trump tweet yesterday, saying it was in “violation” of company guidelines.
“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” tweeted the President after rioters vandalized a local church and attempted to remove a statue of former President Andrew Jackson.
