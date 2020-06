17:22 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 2,118 Israelis back to work Israel's Employment Service said that over the past 24 hours, 2,118 Israelis reported back to work following stints on unpaid sick leave. ► ◄ Last Briefs