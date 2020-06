16:42 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Another anti-Semitic attack in France Following the latest anti-Semitic attack in which a brick was thrown through the window of an 84-year-old Jewish woman's home in a community near Paris, Yaakov Hagoel, vice-chairman of the World Zionist Organization released the following statement:



"We are living in a time when, unfortunately, Jews are refraining from wearing any outwardly identifiable Jewish garb or symbol to avoid being the target of anti-Semitic attacks. If governments are not mobilized to deal with the spread of this phenomenon, then coronavirus will be the least of the concerns for Diaspora Jewish communities. I urge the local police to mobilize and catch the perpetrators and punish them to the fullest extent of the law".