UN chief lashes out against Israel

UN secretary general, António Guterres, lashed out at Israel's plan to apply sovereignty to Jewish communities in areas liberated in the Six-Day War as part of Trump's 'Deal of the Century.'

The UN has been consistently conveying the message “that annexation would be not only against international law but it would be a major factor to destabilize the region”, he said in an interview to the AP.

The move is expected to be discussed in detail at the upcoming UN security council meeting on Wednesday.