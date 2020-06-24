Obama, Hollywood stars to appear in 'Pride' event

Rolling Stone magazine said former US president Barack Obama was slated to make an appearance alongside a long list of Hollywood starts at the Stonewall Day streaming event on Friday, June 26th.

Obama is to deliver a message of support to LGBTQ activists, with actors including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and others also scheduled to be in attendance.

The event is said to mark the Stonewall Riots of 1969, when members of the LGTBQ community set out on a series of violent protests in NYC following a police raid.