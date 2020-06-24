Meretz MK Zandberg: 'Renewed Shabak monitoring should worry everyone'

Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg attacked today's decision to renew Israel's Security Agency's (Shabak) authority to monitory the movements of citizens who have contracted COVID-19.

She said the procedure would entail a "danger to Israeli democracy, [encompassing] a slippery slope. Out of countless solutions implemented around the world, Israel is the only democratic state that has opted for forced Secret Service surveillance - a decision that should have every one of its citizens worried."