15:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Hearing on Netanyahu's financial requests set for next week The Knesset Finance Committee released a statement that it would hold a hearing regarding PM Netanyahu's request for financial benefits at his alternate PM residence this coming Sunday.