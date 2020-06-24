FBI: NASCAR driver-turn-political activist fabricated libel

The FBI announced yesterday that Bubba Wallace, a NASCAR racing driver who has promoted groups like Black Lives Matter in wake of the race riots in the US over the past months, likely fabricated a story about a noose found in his locker room.

The report said that the noose found in his garage had been there since as early as October of last year.

According to reports, NASCAR will continue to try to figure out why the rope was fashioned into a noose.

The organization recently banned the display of Confederate flags at races.