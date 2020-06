15:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Gov't passes return to Shabak monitoring The government unanimously passed a resolution allowing a return to Shabak surveillance of CV-19 carriers. The move comes in wake of a renewed wave of coronavirus infections in the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs