Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Worker injured by construction site saw; condition moderate A 40-year-old worker was moderately injured in a work accident at a construction site on Beer Yaakov Street. United Hatzalah paramedic Yitzhak Hagirah who gave him first aid, said: "A worker was cut by an electric saw disk while he was working on a construction site. We gave him first aid and evacuated him to hospital in moderate condition."