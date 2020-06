14:54 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Dance teacher convicted of sex offenses name allowed for publication The Be'er Sheva District Court accepted the prosecutor's position and allowed publication of the name of the ballroom dance instructor, Constantine Gershon, who was convicted of committing a series of sexual offenses on four of his minor students in dance classes. ► ◄ Last Briefs