14:30 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Bereaved families to court: Force gov't to cut funding to PA Read more Families of terror victims and Zionist watchdog groups join in petition urging court to force government to implement 'Pay to Slay' law. ► ◄ Last Briefs