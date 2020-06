14:16 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Yair Lapid: Binyamin Netanyahu failed in financial treatment of corona Opposition Chairman MK Yair Lapid attacked Netanyahu's conduct in the coronavirus crisis. "Binyamin Netanyahu failed in the financial treatment of coronavirus. A complete failure. Unemployment in Israel is among the highest in the Western world. Nobody understands the guidelines. Nobody understands what will happen here in another month." ► ◄ Last Briefs