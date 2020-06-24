'Ability to isolate limited; infected must go to hotels'

Social Equality Minister MK Merav Cohen today met with representatives of the IDF Home Front Command in Elad, to understand the city's needs in dealing with coronavirus.

Minister Cohen also spoke with Mayor Yisrael Porush, saying she would raise requests from the area at today's government meeting. "It should be understood that as children live in small, crowded homes, an average of about 7 people per apartment, so the ability to stay isolated is very limited. There is a danger of infection within the family. Therefore, the infected should be sent to hotels as soon as possible and isolated there."