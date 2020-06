13:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Twelve months prison for pediatrician who committed sodomy on minors The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court sentenced 12 months in prison to Dr. Meyer Lampitt, a pediatrician who was convicted of sex offenses against minors. ► ◄ Last Briefs