13:36 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Time to end the "battle" destroying the Jewish People Read more No one, not Orthodox nor Reform, will win this battle, while our common enemy, assimilation and intermarriage, will continue to destroy. ► ◄ Last Briefs