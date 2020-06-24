Steinitz: By end of 2020 coal use will be reduced by additional 20%

Energy Minister Dr. Yuval Steinitz decided to reduce by another 20% coal use of the electricity company's power plants in relation to 2019. Therefore, the use of coal in 2020 will not exceed 24.9%, compared with 30% in 2019.

In accordance with Minister Steinitz's policy of weaning Israel from using coal by 2025, and in light of his decision to temporarily disable coal-fired units 1-4 in Hadera as early as the second half of 2020 and connection to the Leviathan gas reservoir, Steinitz instructed the Electric Company to take the necessary steps to meet the new target while maintaining operation of the power generation system.

This move is another step in Minister Steinitz's vision for the complete closure of the coal station in Hadera in 2022, and then the closure of the coal station in Ashkelon.

This important move will reduce about 20% of air pollution from electricity generation in Israel and prevent dozens of cases of early death from air pollution.