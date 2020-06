13:26 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Blue and White to support bill for GSS coronavirus surveillance Blue and White will support legislation promoting renewing GSS contact tracing surveillance, according to Kan News. Sources say one of the conditions is establishing a dedicated ministerial staff to approve the operation. ► ◄ Last Briefs