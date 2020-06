13:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 MK Eliyahu Hasid, who entered following Litzman resignation, sworn in MK Eliyahu Hasid, who entered the Knesset following the resignation of Minister Yaakov Litzman, declared allegiance at the Knesset plenum and will serve as United Torah Judaism MK. ► ◄ Last Briefs