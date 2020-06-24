Bennett 'Doesn't want to enter bloated gvmt that abandons Israelis'

Yamina MK Naftali Bennett responded to MK Gideon Sa'ar's call to add the Yamina Party to the government: "We don't want to enter this bloated, detached, and lazy government that abandons Israeli citizens at the most difficult time in their lives without livelihood.

"I said that I'd always be ready to help my people and my country in the campaign against coronavirus, as a citizen who loves the country and is feeling the pain of the loss of livelihood of a million Israelis," Bennett tweeted.