13:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Shaked: We won't be tool in struggles between the prime ministers Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked tweeted: "We won't be a tool in the struggles between the prime ministers. It's a paralyzed government that deals with nonsense." ► ◄ Last Briefs