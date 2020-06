12:39 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Knesset plenum passes cannabis decriminalization in 1st reading The Knesset plenum has approved in preliminary reading, two bills dealing with decriminalization of private cannabis use and regulation of the self-consumption market, by Knesset Members Sharren Haskel and Ram Shefa. ► ◄ Last Briefs