11:57 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Bennett: 'They lost control of the pandemic' Former Defense Minister and Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett said on Galei Tzahal: "They lost control of the pandemic here and then what does the government do? Every time the government loses control of coronavirus - the run to blame the haredim. They close Elad and haredi neighborhoods and I tell you, the haredim are more disciplined than the rest of the population. I walk around Bnei Brak, Elad, Modi'in Illit and Betar Illit. The haredi public is more careful than the general public about masks, distance in the supermarket. Get off the haredim, their public isn't a scapegoat." ► ◄ Last Briefs