Inter-agency staff recommends extension for delivering apartments

An interagency team to assess the impact of the coronavirus crisis on contracts between buyers and sellers recommends the Construction and Housing Minister set a temporary order in the Sales Law (Dwellings) that will extend by 60 days the date for delivering apartments, without the contractor being required to pay increased compensation.

At the same time, payment dates of the buyer that were due during this period will also be postponed. Deputy Legal Advisor (Civil Law) Attorney Erez Kaminitz, who submitted the report to the Minister, seeks to examine the possibility of advancing legislative amendment on the matter, as part of dealing with the effects of the coronavirus crisis on contract fulfillment.