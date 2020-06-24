Meir Porush: 'Health Ministry continues to mark haredi public'

Deputy Education Minister Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) attacked the decision to impose a closure on haredi neighborhoods in Elad and Tiberias following coronavirus spread.

"There are far more dangerous and sensitive infection sites than the city of Elad or the haredi neighborhoods of Tiberias, and despite this closure has not been imposed on them.

"The Health Ministry continues to mark the haredi public as an easy target that can be stuffed into a ghetto, probably because it cannot find solutions for how to deal with the spread of the virus. This behavior must change."