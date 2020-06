10:45 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Gideon Sa'ar calls to add Yamina to coalition as part of national camp Knesset Member Gideon Sa'ar urged Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to renew contacts to join the Yamina Party to the government. "Negotiations should be resumed to bring Yamina into the coalition. Yamina is part of the national camp and ideologically close to Likud. There's no reason for them to remain in opposition,” Sa'ar said. ► ◄ Last Briefs