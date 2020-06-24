Hamas operative accused of firing rockets and security crimes

The Southern District Attorney's Office recently indicted in Be'er Sheva District Court a member and operative of the Gaza Strip Resistance Committee Fadi Qadas, an electrician by profession, for numerous state security offenses he committed over the past 15 years, including during Operations Protective Edge and Defensive Shield.

According to the indictment, the defendant was involved both as a member of the resistance committees and as an operative of the Hamas Islamic organization, in hostile activity against Israel that included firing dozens of missiles and shells at Israel, digging trenches and launching missiles, launching incendiary balloons, and more.

In addition, the defendant provided the organization with electronic timers and boards and converted them into missiles, through which missile salvos could be sequenced to fire one by one.