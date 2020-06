10:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Tamuz 2, 5780 , 24/06/20 Oregon county exempts non-Whites from mandatory face mask order Newsweek reports Lincoln County in Oregon has exempted non-White residents from a new order mandating mask-wearing in public "in an attempt to counter racial profiling". ► ◄ Last Briefs